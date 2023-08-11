Rajinikanth’s Jailer collects 52 cr in day 1, becomes biggest Tamil opener of the year

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest blockbuster, “Jailer,” has smashed records, storming into theatres with a staggering Rs 52 crore on its opening day in India, securing its place as the biggest Tamil opener of the year. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the film’s nett collections soared to an impressive Rs 44.5 crore, leaving the competition in the dust.

The high-octane action flick, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, commanded a remarkable 78.62% occupancy throughout the day, leaving fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish. The lion’s share of the jaw-dropping Rs 52 crore box office haul came from Tamil Nadu, contributing a massive Rs 23 crore, while Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala delivered solid numbers of Rs 11 crore, Rs 10 crore, and Rs 5 crore, respectively.

But “Jailer” isn’t just conquering the domestic market; it’s making waves internationally as well. In the US alone, the film has raked in an impressive $1.45 million, already surpassing the entire US run of Vijay’s “Varisu,” which collected $1.14 million. This global success showcases the undeniable charisma of Rajinikanth, a true legend in the entertainment industry.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Ticket aggregator BookMyShow reported a staggering 900,000 tickets sold for “Jailer” in the southern states. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi is blown away by the unprecedented buzz, predicting that “Jailer” has the potential to become one of the highest-opening Tamil films in history, creating a massive storm in Tamil Nadu and Tamil-speaking regions across the nation.

However, a new contender is stepping into the arena. “Bhola Shankar,” starring the dynamic Chiranjeevi, is set to hit theaters on Friday, potentially shaking things up in the Telugu-speaking states. While “Jailer” is enjoying its moment in the spotlight, it’ll be intriguing to see how it holds its ground against the fierce competition over the weekend.

Rajinikanth’s last outing in 2021, “Annaatthe,” had a spectacular Diwali release, hauling in an impressive Rs 70.19 crore worldwide on day one, ultimately crossing the remarkable Rs 112 crore mark in just two days. While “Jailer” faces a formidable opponent in “Bhola Shankar,” it’s clear that this action-packed extravaganza has captivated audiences and is poised to become an iconic chapter in the annals of Tamil cinema.