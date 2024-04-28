Mumbai SIT team detains actor Sahil Khan in connection with Mahadev betting app case

In recent news, actor Sahil Khan has been detained by the Mumbai cyber cell in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. Reportedly, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) of the cyber cell was detained the actor from Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, the actor and entrepreneur was caught in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur. After which, he was taken into custody and is currently being brought back to Mumbai. As per the information received from sources, Sahil Khan has connection with an app named “The Lion Book App.” Allegedly, the app is a part of the Madav betting app network.

Sahil Khan is also a partner in another app of the network named as “The Lotis Book App.” Reportedly, Khan had a hand in promoting the website of the app. He had allegedly attended a lot of their events and launched a subsidiary partner “Lotus Book 24/7.”

After preliminary investigation by the SIT team, multiple illegal transactions between some of Maharashtra’s financial and real estate firms surfaced online. After which, a total of 32 individuals, including Khan, have been under the radar. In the process of investigation, the bank accounts and electronic devices of the potential accused will be examined by the concerned team.

The arrest of actor Sahil Khan comes after his pre arrest bail plea was rejected by the Bombay High Court. Earlier, the was also questioned by the SIT team of the Mumbai Police.

On the work front, Sahil Khan is known for his roles in films like “Style” and “Excuse Me.” Apart from acting, Khan is also known for being an enthusiastic fitness expert.