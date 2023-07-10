Poster of international award winning Sambalpuri film ‘Khara’ released

Balangir: The poster release of international award winning Sambalpuri/Koshli film ‘Khara’ was released today in Titlagarh of Balangir district in Odisha. Minister Tukuni Sahu, senior actor Jagadananda Chhuria, DOP Gopal Pradhan, Director Jugal Sahu, filmmaker Litu Mohanty were present on this occasion as guests besides the cast and crew of the film.

The heatstroke of Titlagarh in Balangir district is known to all. Even this year the soaring temperature of this town was in news. ‘Khara’ dwells upon the weather condition of this area besides natural calamities and how it affects life of people.

The film has been screened at a number of national and international film fests. ‘Khara’ has bagged a number of prestigious international awards including Dada Saheb Phalke Film Puraskar By Maharashtra international film festival (2023) as Best Director, Indian Panorama International Film Festival, Mumbai (2022) as Best Film in Social Issue, Iconic Bharat Gaurav Puraskar, Mumbai (2022) as Best Film in Social Issue, Best International Film Festival, Romania (2022) as Best Feature Film, Indo French International Film Festival, Pondicherry (2022) as Best Music Director, Indo French International Film Festival, Pondicherry (2022) as Best Director Jury Award, Indo French International Film Festival and Pondicherry (2022) as Best Editor.

Made by PB Films ‘Khara’ has been produced by Manasi Panigrahi while Pankaj Jal is the Co – Producer, Story Writer and Music Director of the film. Directed by Jugal Sahu the Director of Photography (DOP) of the film is Gopal Pradhan. The film is expected to release in the theatres of Western Odisha on the occasion of ‘Nuakhai’.

