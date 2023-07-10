Salman Khan spotted holding cigarette during Bigg Boss OTT live

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is a huge success. The show has been making headlines ever since it started streaming. Bollywood star Salman Khan made his way back to the sets of the reality show to school the contestants for their past week’s performances. However, last week on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman was caught smoking during the live telecast.

Amid all this, pictures and videos of Salman holding a cigarette in his hand have also surfaced online. Fans are wondering if he smoked when he was interacting with the contestants.

Netizens, both fans and critics alike, took to Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms to voice their opinions on the matter. While some viewers were dissatisfied and concerned about Khan’s decision to smoke while he was on television, others came to his defence, pointing out that smoking is a personal choice and that celebrities frequently smoke at home.

“We know he’s a hypocrite but if you are lecturing others at least act better in front of them,” said a user. Someone also said, “It’s on OTT & not national TV so I think there is no legal issue. But he’s such a hypocrite. Lecturing contestants about culture & sh** while doing every wrong thing out there lol.” “I guess it’s not a big deal because it’s ott. He said f word too yesterday and it wasn’t edited out so they’re taking advantage of it being on OTT platform,” yet another one pointed.