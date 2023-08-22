Police Complaint filed against Actor Prakash Raj for tweet on Chandrayaan-3

Bengaluru: Hindu organizations in Bagalkot district have lodged a police complaint against actor and activist Prakash Raj for his controversial tweet regarding Chandrayaan-3. The actor had shared a cartoon post featuring a man serving tea while wearing a vest and lungi, accompanied by the statement, “Breaking news: first picture coming from the Moon by Vikram Lander. Wow, just asking.”

The complaint has been formally registered with the Banahatti police station in Bagalkot. Hindu groups allege that Prakash Raj’s post ridiculed the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The complainants have demanded swift action against the actor. Following the widespread circulation of the tweet, Prakash Raj faced criticism from Hindu organizations and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They expressed disappointment over his mockery of India’s ambitious space mission and accused him of needlessly targeting PM Modi.

In response, Prakash Raj took to social media to clarify his stance. He shared, “Attention: dear unacademy trolls and godi media who only know one chaiwala… proudly presenting… ever inspiring our own malayali chaiwala since 1960s… if you want to be educated please read.” He included a link to an article titled “Neil Armstrong And the Malayali on the moon.”

Prakash Raj further stated, “Hate sees only hate.. I was referring to a joke from Armstrong times..celebrating our Kerala chaiwala.. which chaiwala did the trolls see?? ..if you don’t get a joke then the joke is on you. Grow Up.”