Neha Kakkar to return to TV as judge of Superstar Singer 3: Reports

Bollywood well-known pop singer Neha Kakkar is set to return on silver screen as judge for the third season of Superstar Singer, as per reports of Times of India.

Recently TOI quoted that the media house has received information regarding the singer gearing up to start shooting for the reality show soon. The Superstar Singer 3 is likely to go air next month. However, the star singer has not given any information regarding her upcoming show.

Earlier, in an interview, Neha Kakkar said, “I still feel that I am living in a dream world when I think about it. Even today, when I see a contestant on out show, I see myself in them.”

Neha Kakkar was last seen on TV judging the show Indian Idol in 2022. On the personal front, Neha Kakkar tied knot with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020. Following her marriage, she has mentioned multiple times that her life has changed a lot.

“My life has completely changed after marriage in a good way. Earlier, I would be too lost because I was busy with my works all the time. For me life was just like there was just work and nothing else. But now, Rohanpreet makes me laugh, gives me emotional support and when I come back from work, I have someone to look forward to. I am really thankful to God for sending him into my life,” said Neha during an interview.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that along with Neha, writer and husband of famous comedian Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa will also join Superstar Singer 3 as a host.