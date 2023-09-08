Musical Icon Asha Bhosle celebrates her 90th birthday today!

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle is to celebrate her 90th birthday today. Her life story is nothing less than inspiring. She has dedicated eight decades to the music industry, capturing the world with her melodious voice.

Asha Bhosle’s musical journey began at the mere age of 10 when she recorded her first song, ‘Shala Shala Nav Bal’ for a Marathi film in the year 1943. Further, her determination paved her way towards becoming a musical icon.

Her breakthrough came in 1954 after she collaborated with Mohammed Rafi for the song, ‘Nanhe Munhe Bache’ from the movie Boot polish. This song caught the attention of the nation and marked a turning point in her career.

Music director O.P. Nayyar, recognized Ash’s unique voice and worked extensively with her. Once he even made a statement saying that he found Lata Mangeshkar’s voice ‘too thin.’ He had further spoke about how he preferred Asha’s rich vocals.

Asha Bhosle’s versatility was ahead of any limits. She effortlessly shifted between different genres, which fetched her a place in the music industry. Her international presence was marked after she was included being the first Indian Grammy nominee in 2006.

Throughout her journey, she has received numerous awards and accolades including the Padma Vibushan, two National Film Awards, 18 Maharashtra State Film Awards, and two Grammy nominations, among several others.

Apart from music, Asha Bhosle is also a MasterChef. She also owns a chain of restaurants. As she celebrates her 90th birthday, Asha Bhosle’s journey stands as an inspiration to generations.