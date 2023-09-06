Mannara Chopra finally reacts to kissing controversy with director AS Ravi Kumar

Actress Priyanak Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s cousin Mannara Chopra found herself in the spotlight when her director planted a kiss on her in front of the media. The unexpected incident unfolded during a teaser launch event for their upcoming movie, “Tiragabadara Saami,” in which Mannara stars alongside Raj Tarun.

Now, Mannara has shared her perspective on the incident. She shared that after completing her schedule for the film, the director and other cast members would often call and message her, expressing how much they missed her. The actress spoke fondly of the praise she received from the director and the rest of the team.

Addressing the kiss controversy, Mannara expressed her belief that the director’s actions were not driven by ill intentions but rather occurred in the heat of excitement and enthusiasm.

The incident stirred up quite a storm on social media, with the director receiving significant criticism for his behaviour in a public setting. Mannara herself appeared visibly surprised by the unexpected kiss but managed to respond with a nervous laugh.

Mannara Chopra made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film ‘Prema Geema Jantha Nai.’ She was later seen in the Bollywood film ‘Zid’ in the same year. Mannara was also seen in ‘Sandamarutham’ (2015), ‘Jakkanna’ (2018) and ‘Sita’ (20190. Meanwhile, her upcoming movie “Thiragabadara Saami” will be released on September 15.