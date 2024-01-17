Malti Marie turns 2, Priyanka-Nick celebrate with Elmo-themed birthday party

In recent news, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The little one, who tunred two on January 15, had an Elmo-themed birthday bash.

The intimate birthday celebration took place at a beach in Los Angeles with family members and close friends.

Inside pictures from the birthday celebration found its space on social media. Singer Nick Jonas took to his official handle on Instagram to share some pictures from red-themed birthday party of daughter Malti Marie.

One of the photos show the birthday baby dressed up in a pink coloured outfit, with a pink tiara, and balancing her pink goggles rightly. In yet another photo, Nick and Priyanka could be seen posing together, dressed in red and orange, respectively.

The photos clearly convey that the two year old is indeed a big fan of the muppet character Elmo. Other attendees of the celebration included Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Franklin Jonas and his girlfriend Anna Olson. Further, PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra was also in participating in the celebration.

He posted a series of pictures along with the caption, “Our little angel is 2 years old.” Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy on January 15, 2022.