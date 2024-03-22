Madgaon Express released: Audiences say Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut is a laugh riot

Planning to go and watch a comedy movie where you can laugh until your stomach hurts? Then you must visit the recently released “Madgaon Express”. The movie is the directorial debut of the actor turned director Kunal Kemmu and the film promises a hilarious ride for movie lovers.

The movie’s recent press show, held at 9:30 pm on Thursday, defied expectations. Though it was late hours of the day, still audiences were heard hooting all through.

Released on March 22, Madgaon Express has not just directed by Kunal Kemmu but rather he is also behind the story, screenplay and dialogues. Even, he has a special cameo appearance in the movie.

As per reports, the plot centres Dodo, a jobless young man, who fulfils his childhood dream by taking his Non-residential Indian friends Ayush and Pratik on a budget-friendly trip to Goa. However, they meet with a wild train mishap that throws them into a whirlwind of chaos and hilarity. During their travelling they get involved with drugs, guns, gangsters, female gangs, and police chase.

The lead character has been played by Bollywood actor Divyendu. Apart from him, Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam has joined the screen.

Kunal Kemmu announced about the movie and his directorial debut back in August 2022. He took to his Instagram and shared, “Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express.”