WATCH: Priyanka Chopra asks daughter Maltie Marie to say ‘Ayodhya’ during visit to Ram Mandir

Actress Priyanka Chopra arrived in India last week, along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. In a recent video shared by the actress herself, she can be seen asking daughter Malti to say ‘Ayodhya.’

To this, the tiny one complies, and her cute reaction is not to be missed. In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen protecting Malti from the winds with her saree.

Actress Priyanka was not in India during the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Hence, during her recent trip to India, she made it a point to visit the temple with Nick, Malti, and mother Madhu Chopra.

Apart from the video, Priyanka Chopra also shared a number of pictures from their visit to Ram Mandir.

As can be seen in the pictures, Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a bright yellow saree. While singer Nick Jonas opted for a white embroidered kurta, Madhu Chopra was seen in a red saree. The tiny Malti was dolled up in a pastel pink outfit.

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India on March 15 to first attend the Bulgari event. Apart from which, she also attended Amazon Prime’s grand event in Mumbai. She is scheduled to stay in India until Holi.

Meanwhile on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in “Love Again” with Sam Heughan. She will next be seen in “Heads of State” along with Idris Elba, John Cena, and Stephen Root. In Bollywood, Chopra is to be seen next in “Jee Le Zaraa.” Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film will also have Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in key roles.

