Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan undergoes Angioplasty at hospital in Mumbai

In recent news, legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan underwent angioplasty at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. As per the information received, the star actor was admitted to the hospital during the early morning hours on Friday.

Reports from hospital sources state that the angioplasty was not done in the actor’s heart, but in a clot in his leg. It is noteworthy mentioning that the Bachchan family is yet to issue any statement on the same.

Hours before the news of Amitabh Bachchan’s angioplasty surfaced online, the 81-year-old actor had shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). Therein he had written, “In gratitude ever…” Needless to say, fans of the star took to the comments section of his post to express their concerns. Comments like “I pray that you stay healthy” flooded the comments section of the post.

Earlier, Big B’s wife Jaya Bachchan was seen recalling the tough times they had to encounter in the early years of his career. In a recent episode of the podcast “What The Hell Navya,” Jaya Bachchan took a moment to share her thoughts on the same. She discussed about the different difficulties and setbacks that life has thrown at them. She also recalled about a time in the 1990s when Bachchan’s company went bankrupt.

She said, “We went through different kind of failures in different phases of my life. When a man is going through a tough phase, it is nice to just be there and be quiet for them. It is nice to be silently standing there and saying listen I am here for you.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen on screen in the Neena Gupta starrer “Goodbye.” Next, he will be seen in Kalki AD 2898 along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It is also likely that Big B will also be starring in the next edition of “Brahmastra.”

