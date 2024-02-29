‘Laapata Ladies’ movie review

Directed by Kiran Rao ‘Laapataa Ladies’ will hit the theatres on March 1, 2024. The movie is all about two brides getting missed during a train journey. The film has showcased the issues of women and the problems they face, yet people avoid talking about it.

Plot

Deepak gets married and returns to his house along with his newly wed wife. However, as he reaches his house and everybody are ready to welcome the newly wed, it was found that some other woman has actually come in place of his wife. This lady is Pushpa Rani. Deepak then visits the police station to make complaint so that his actual wife can be traced out. Meanwhile the other lady lives at their home.

On the other hand, Phool, the actual wife of Deepak is waiting for her husband at the railway station thinking that someday he would come there to take her away with him.

Later, the real identity of Pushpa was revealed. Also the problems faced by the women are showcased.

Review

All the major characters played have done a good work. Sparsh Shrivastava has played the role of Deepak. His role is very impactful as well as realistic.

Pratibha Rana has played the character Pushpa. She has perfectly stepped to the shoe of the character. She is in here character confused and mysterious which actually the actor has perfectly shown through her character.

Phool, the leading lady of the film played by Nitisha Goel is the character around whom the story revolves. She has acted nice.

Ravi Kishan’s character Manohar, the policeman is a devious character. As such he is perfect in his character. The film is equipped enough to keep the audience till the end of the film. Kiran Rao’s direction is worth watching in this film.

