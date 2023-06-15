Vincenzo actor Song Joong-ki welcomes his first child with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Popular Korean actor Song Joong-ki, popularly known for his role in Vincenzo, has welcomed his first child with his wife Katy Louise Saunders. The actor took to his fan-cafe to share the news along with the first picture. He also assured his fans that both the child and the mother were safe and healthy.

Song Joong-ki wrote, “Today I came to greet you all because I have one more dream-like news I wanted to share first with you.” He also mentioned that the child was delivered in Rome, Italy, which is his wife’s home.

#SongJoongKi congratulations!!!!! May God shower you, your wife and son with blessings always! pic.twitter.com/Wyr7cXrI8F — leichy (@annechylle) June 14, 2023

He further stated, “I’m in Italy right now. I finally met my baby here in Rome, my wife’s hometown. He’s a healthy son. Both the baby and his mother are very healthy, so I’m taking care of my family happily with gratitude. I think it’s the most precious gift that came to our couple, whose biggest dream was to create a happy family for the rest of our lives. And I think this great day has come thanks to the support of many people. Thank you.”

He also thanked his fans for their love and support and announced that he will return with “wonderful works” in the near future. He wrote, “I’ll come back with wonderful works, living up to who I am and my status as an actor.”

