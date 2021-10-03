Kangana Ranaut on ChaySam’s divorce: hints at involvement of Bollywood superstar

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently took her Instagram story to share her thoughts on the ChaySam’s divorce.

Yesterday, One of Tollywood’s most loved celebrity couple, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, took to their social media accounts to announce the news of their separation. The fans are not only heartbroken by the news, but also divided into supporting their most favourite among the two. The months behold speculations and countless rumours surrounding the divorce, has finally found clarity with Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s announcement.

The two took to their social media to share a post addressing to their well wishers. In the post they mentioned that they are getting separated to pursue their own paths. They also stated that they have decided to remain good friends despite the fall out.

Later that day, the Thalaivii actress shared her views on ChaySam’s divorce on her gram. She started the note with the statement, “Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man.” she further added, “This South actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert, has ruined many women and children lives is now his guiding light and agony aunt. So, it all went smoothly. This is not a blind item. We all know who I am talking about.”

Watch Kangana’s post here:

Kangana Ranaut has always been bold and open about her views. She recently had her film Thalaivii released, it is earning a good box office response. The film is based on the true story of Jayalalithaa’s inspiring life journey from being a young actress in the Tamil film industry to becoming a powerful figure in politics.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce speculations began after the Family Man 2 actress dropped the Akkineni surname from her name from all her social media profiles and went back to ‘Ruth Prabhu’. However, they did not confirm it until yesterday. Although the news have left ChaySam fans extremely heart broken, they respect their decision and are supportive of the same.

On work front, Samantha will next be seen in filmmaker Gunasekhar’s ‘Shaakuntalam’. Apart from that she will also appear in filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal’ along with actress Nayanthara and actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Naga Chaitanya on the other hand, recently had his movie ‘Love Story’ released, which is shattering numerous box-office records. The film, also stars actress Sai Pallavi and is directed by filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. Apart from that, he also shot for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Ladakh which is directed by Advait Chandan, and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Aamir Khan.