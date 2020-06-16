International Space University mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Mumbai: The International Space University (ISU) of France has mourned the untimely demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

The university, located in France’s Strasbourg has issued a statement expressing condolence to the late actor’s family and friends.

“IN MEMORIAM, SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

“We are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit ISU’s Central Campus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from traveling to Strasbourg.

“Our thoughts are with Sushant Singh Rajput, his family and his friends. His memory will remain among his thousands of followers across India and all over the world,” reads a statement issued by the University.

In his last photos, Sushant can be seen wearing a black T-shirt which bears the International Space University (ISU) logo.

Sushant was known to be interested in the study of stars and space, which is evident from some of his social media posts.

“Dark Energy that is responsible for our universe to expand at an accelerating rate forms around 68% of the universe. Dark Matter on the other hand that is responsible for the formation of our ordered galaxies in this chaos of expanse, forms around 27% of the universe. They together are two most famous and mysterious known-Unknowns that we know of. That means, if we take everything from our daily experience, everything that we know about, it’s made of atoms and all of that adds up to only 5 percent of the universe. Our reality is not what actually reality seems to be,” reads an Instagram post by Sushant Singh Rajput which the actor had shared in the first week of May.