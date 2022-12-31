Sara Ali Khan shares pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan from her UK vacation

Talented actress Sara Ali Khan is gradually establishing herself in Bollywood with deserving movies. The actress enjoys travelling a lot and has visited numerous locations in India, where she may have gone hiking in the mountains, lazing on a beach, or seeking out a spiritual experience. Her international excursions should also be closely monitored.

The “Atrangi Re” actress, who is now on vacation in the UK with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, recently shared a few pictures from the trip on social media. She posted a few photos from the trip to her Instagram account. Sara and Ibrahim are shown seated on a swing in one photo, while she is seen posing with her pals in another. Another image shows Sara posing in front of a big Christmas tree at the UK’s Winter Wonderland. “As Merry as a Cherry, In Wonderland, finding our fairy JK, she’s gone to Waitrose,” she captioned the photo.

Sara appears to be a true fashionista in the photos who knows how to dress for the climate. The actress wore a loud pink shirt underneath a bright pink jacket. She wore pink stretchy trousers with Mickey Mouse embossed on one side as her bottoms. She completed her ensemble with grey and patterned mufflers to beat the heat, red ankle-length boots, and a cap.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked sharp in blue trousers, a brown sweatshirt, and a brown jacket.

The diva’s happy pictures were loved by her fans, who showered her with several heart emojis.

