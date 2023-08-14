I have been using 1 phone for last 20 years, even I don’t use WhatsApp, Pankaj Tripathi reveals

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has shared an interesting insight into his life during a recent interview. He disclosed that for the past two decades, he has been using just a single mobile phone. In addition, Tripathi revealed that he has deliberately stayed away from using WhatsApp.

Tripathi, known for his versatile roles, opened up about his sentimental attachment to ‘firsts’. He mentioned that he still holds on to his initial car, an i10, which he acquired, as well as his first motorcycle.

The actor’s unique take on technology and his inclination towards cherishing meaningful possessions highlight his distinctive approach to life and fame.

Pankaj Tripathi’s recent movie OMG 2 hit the theaters on Friday (August 11), alongside Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. While Gadar 2 has maintained its dominance at the box office since its release, OMG 2 has been steadily gaining traction. OMG 2 began with a more modest collection of Rs 10.26 crore. However, the movie experienced an upswing over the weekend, generating Rs 15.3 crore on Saturday and a further Rs 17.50 crore on Sunday.