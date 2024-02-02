“I feel fortunate”: Shahid Kapoor on working with Dharmendra in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’

Bollywood star actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are presently busy promoting their upcoming movie ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,’ which is slated to release on February 9. The movie, apart from Shahid and Kriti, also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Speaking on working in the movie with legendry Dharmendra during a press conference in New Delhi, Shahid Kapoor shared that he feels fortunate for working with such stars.

“To share screen space with him is an honour. He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you there’s love in his hug. I just want his blessings. I have many scenes with him in the film, he plays my grandfather,” said Shahid.

While speaking about Dimple Kapadia, the star actor said, “I dont think there could be a better cast than this and we just wanted Dimple Ma’am to say yes to this role and luckily she did. Because I don’t think anyone else could’ve done this role. She plays my ‘Maasi’ in the film, I have a lot of scenes with her.”

“I enjoyed it a lot and I feel fortunate to share screen with those whom we have seen from our childhood and learned a lot from them, today we are working with them. We are very fortunate to be there,” he further added.

As per the teaser, in the film, Shahid has played the role of a robotics engineer, who develops feelings for an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot, Sifra, who role has been played by Kriti Sanon.

The movie has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The movie is set to hit the big screen on February 9.