Kareena, Kriti, Tabu starrer “The Crew” to be released on new date, watch first teaser here

In recent news, the first teaser of upcoming Bollywood film “The Crew” is finally out. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Diljit Dosanjh also essays an important role in the film.

The teaser gives us a glimpse into the comedy filled movie. It is the story of three women set against the theme of the struggling airline industry. As circumstances unwrap, the trio get caught up in a web of utter lies.

The teaser shows the three women in a red cabin crew uniform walking away with their back towards the camera.

Notably, comedian Kapil Sharma will be having a cameo appearance in “The crew” movie.

Actress Kareena Kapoor took to her official handle on Instagram to share the first teaser of “The Crew.” She captioned the post with, “Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March!” Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Helmed by Director Rajesh Krishnan, the film has been produced jointly by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. “The Crew” movie is set to hit the theatre screens on March 29, 2024.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the film was earlier scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024.

In other news, the leading ladies of the film are also set to appear in other Bollywood movies in the forthcoming time. Kareena Kapoor will be starring in “Singham Again” opposite Ajay Devgn while Kriti Sanon will be seen in “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Meanwhile, Tabu will be seen in “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” alongside Ajay Devgn.