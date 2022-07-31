Hubby Ajay pens special note for Kajol on completing 30 years in film industry

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol has completed three decades in Hindi cinema. On this occasion, her husband, actor-producer-director Ajay Devgn took to his social media to share a special message for his wife.

The ‘Runway 24’ actor shared a still from his film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ on his Instagram where he and Kajol can be seen together in a Maharashtrian folk dance. Ajay wrote in the caption: “Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories.”

Kajol, who started her film journey with the 1992 film ‘Bekhudi’, has delivered an array of hits in her 30-year career, most notably ‘Baazigar’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Gupt’, ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. Her on-screen pairing with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always ensured a good footfall at the theatres.

The actress made her digital debut in 2021 with her streaming film ‘Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy’ and is now all set to foray into the world of long-format content with her upcoming web series which will drop on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.