Golden Globes: Priyanka-Nick’s stylish red carpet outing

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Dressed in a pink off-shoulder ensemble, Priyanka looked no less than any diva and it was her diamond neckpiece which grabbed the maximum attention.

View this post on Instagram 💗 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:13pm PST

On the other hand, Nick look dapper in a black suit.

Sharing their pictures from the gala on Instagram, Priyanka wrote : “Golden Globes 2020.

View this post on Instagram #GoldenGlobes2020 💗 @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:14pm PST



In one of the images, the star couple can be seen walking hand in hand.