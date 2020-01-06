Priyanka
Golden Globes: Priyanka-Nick's stylish red carpet outing

By IANS

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Dressed in a pink off-shoulder ensemble, Priyanka looked no less than any diva and it was her diamond neckpiece which grabbed the maximum attention.

 

💗

On the other hand, Nick look dapper in a black suit.

Sharing their pictures from the gala on Instagram, Priyanka wrote : “Golden Globes 2020.

 

#GoldenGlobes2020 💗 @nickjonas

In one of the images, the star couple can be seen walking hand in hand.

 

#GoldenGlobes2020 💗 @nickjonas

