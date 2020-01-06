Golden Globes: Priyanka-Nick’s stylish red carpet outing
Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
Dressed in a pink off-shoulder ensemble, Priyanka looked no less than any diva and it was her diamond neckpiece which grabbed the maximum attention.
On the other hand, Nick look dapper in a black suit.
Sharing their pictures from the gala on Instagram, Priyanka wrote : “Golden Globes 2020.
In one of the images, the star couple can be seen walking hand in hand.
