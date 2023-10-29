Friends, co-stars react to Matthew Perry’s untimely death at 54

Los Angeles: Actor Matthew Perry, who passed away at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home, has received tributes from Hollywood and beyond after his sudden death.

As news of the ‘Friends’ star’s death circulated, many from within and outside of the entertainment community shared memories of the five-time Emmy nominee, reports People magazine.

Morgan Fairchild, Perry’s on-screen mother in Friends, expressed her devastation at the news, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter): “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew.”

In a message shared on her Instagram Story, Rumer Willis — whose father Bruce Willis starred in ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ alongside Perry — wrote: “I’m so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing.”

She recounted: “When I was a kid and I was on Set while he and my dad were doing Whole Nine and Whole 10 Yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical Comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully.”

As per People, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, one of Perry’s school classmates in Ottawa, wrote on X: “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed”.

Perry’s Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip co-star and director Timothy Busfield shared an exclusive statement with ‘People’: “Matty Perry was a gem. I had the great, good fortune to act with and also direct him on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

Busfield continued: “He was a good, good man and a sweet, funny soul who will be missed, desperately. Not only by his millions of devoted fans, but by those co-workers and friends who he made crumble to the floor with his fast and searing wit. He told me that he once spent an entire evening entertaining a famous director. Taking him to one club after another, thinking to himself “he really likes me, maybe he’ll hire me”. It wasn’t until the following morning, after a great night, that he discovered it wasn’t the famous director at all. He was just some guy. He told that story to himself. That’s what kind of man he was.Happy Trails, brother. I’ll miss you.”

Meredith Salenger, who worked with Perry on 1988’s ‘A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon’, also posted a tribute on X alongside photos of the two stars together. “Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty . . . Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry,” the actress wrote.