Friends actor Matthew Perry found dead at his residence in Los Angeles

Matthew Perry, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on ‘Friends’, was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, US media reported.

According to TMZ, Perry’s assistant had come back home after some work and found him unresponsive in a Jacuzzi. There was no foul play involved, and their sources said first-responders were called to the residence for cardiac arrest.

Warner Bros. issued a statement about the beloved star: “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Perry was born in Massachusetts in 1969, Perry was raised in Ottawa, Canada, where he attended elementary school with Justin Trudeau, who later became Canadian prime minister.

Perry moved to Los Angeles as a teenager. He starred as Chazz Russell in Boys Will Be Boys from 1987 to 1988 and also had roles in shows including Growing Pains.

He was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on NBC’s wildly popular “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Perry had battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.

