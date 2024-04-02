Dance of Devil: New ‘Pushpa 2’ poster amps up curiosity; teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday

Mumbai: The anticipation for the upcoming instalment of the blockbuster ‘Pushpa’ franchise, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which stars Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, is reaching a fever pitch.

Adding to the euphoria, the makers of the film on Tuesday shared a new poster of the film.

The poster features a close-up shot of a foot, presumably of Allu Arjun, wearing a ghungroo. The foot can be seen covered in sindoor. The poster features warm colours in prominence with a hint of cool green in the depth of the Centre frame.

The makers also revealed that the teaser of the upcoming film will be unveiled on April 8 on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Sharing the poster on X, erstwhile Twitter, the makers of the film wrote, “Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin. The most awaited #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8. He is coming with double the fire. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP”.



Allu Arjun recently got an early birthday present as his wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai. His wax statue has his signature ‘Jhukega Nahi Sala’ pose from the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The actor attended the ceremony in Dubai along with his family.