BTS Park Jimin is the new Global Ambassador of Dior

BTS vocalist and dancer Park Jimin is now officially a global ambassador of Dior. They shared the news on their official Instagram handle.

Pic Credit: Instagram/ @dior

BTS vocalist and dancer Park Jimin is now officially a global ambassador of Dior. They shared the news on their official Instagram handle and attached a couple of pictures of Jimin.

Dior captioned their Instagram post as, “The House is thrilled to announce @J.M from #BTS as new Dior global ambassador. Pictured here in a colorful look from #DiorSummer23, the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, @MrKimJones.”

 

Dior shared another post on Instagram, in which Jimin can be donning a black outfit. They captioned the post as, “As a new global ambassador for Dior, #BTS member @J.M kicks off this partnership by embodying the newest creations by @MrKimJones. Wearing a sportswear inspired look from the #DiorSummer23 collection, the performer channels Monsieur Dior’s passion for the outdoors.”

 

The band has had a relationship with the French luxury brand since 2019, when Kim Jones, who designs men’s wear for Dior, designed the band’s “Love Yourself: World Tour of “Speak Yourself.” In April 2021, BTS was named as brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Samsung, and other companies. This partnership has now ended.

Also read: BTS Jimin gears up for debut solo album, to release in February

