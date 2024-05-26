Karthik Aryan breaks fast after 2 years, tastes ladoo at Dance Deewane set

Karthik Aryan, who has been in the news for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, recently visited the set of the Colors TV show Dance Deewane as a guest at the grand finale of the show. He broke his two-year-long fast there by eating a ladoo.

Karthik had been preparing himself for two years for his film Chandu Champion, and his transformation was very much appreciated.

He visited the grand finale of Dance Deewane 3 for the promotion of his film. He was seen dancing with the show’s judge, actress Madhuri Dixit.

On the sets of Dance Deewane 3, he shared that for the last two years, he had stopped consuming sugar to get into shape for the role. He further added that for the last two years, he used to think that sugar was poison.

The judge of the show, Suniel Shetty, appreciated the dedication and hard work of the actor, saying he deserved something sweet. Sweets were brought to the set, and Madhuri Dixit fed them to Karthik with her hands. Bharti Singh, who hosts the show, also shared some sweets with the actor.

He broke his sugar fast this way. Furthermore, everyone on the sets wished for the success of Karthik’s project and hoped it would become a blockbuster.

After Chandu Champion, Karthik is gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiya 3, which is set to release this Diwali. Fans are excited to see Karthik, Akshay Kumar, and Vidya Balan together on screen. Tripti Dimri is also said to play an important role in the film.