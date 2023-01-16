BTS Jimin gears up for debut solo album, to release in February

BTS member Jimin launched 2023 with his first VIBE collaboration alongside Taeyang from Big Bang. The song has already gone viral across all streaming platforms. In the midst of all this, reports claim that Jimin will release his debut solo album in February of this year.

According to K-media reports, BTS’ agency Bighit Music commented, “Jimin has been working on his solo music for a while now, and the Army is excited to see what the BTS vocalist has in store for them.”

Jimin has likely worked with a number of artists on his solo album, if images on social media are to be believed.

Further details of it will be out in due course.