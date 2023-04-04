‘Brahmastra 2’ in 2026, ‘Brahmastra 3’ in 2027: Ayan Mukerji announces timeline

Mumbai: After ‘Brahasmtra Part 1: Shiva’ had a successful run at the box office, its filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has now announced the timeline for ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’ and ‘Brahmastra Part 3′, which are scheduled to release in 2026 and 2027 respectively.’

Ayan took to Instagram, where he announced along with a post he penned.

He wrote: “The Time has come – for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One… I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three – which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of BrahmAstra Two and Three!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

He shared the second and third installments will be made together.

“And…have decided that we are going to make the two films… Together!

Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!”

He had another “piece of news to share…”

Without divulging much, he said: “The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently – a very special movie – to step into and direct! What the movie is… More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me… one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!!

Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me – Indian Cinema!”

Produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji, the first part of Brahmastra shattered box office records and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.