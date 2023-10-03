‘Bewafaa Tu’ song from ‘Yaariyan 2’ talks about grief and heartbreak

The upcoming film ‘Yaariyan 2’ is going all emotional on the musical front as it has released the music video for its latest song, ‘Bewafaa Tu’.

A song of heartbreak and longing, the music video complements and accentuates the audio, showcasing the pure grief that comes with broken trust, though stylistically it is more modern as opposed to the original Altaf Raja song ‘Pehle To Kabhi Kabhi Gham’.

The original song by the famed Qawaali singer was more classically rooted and sonically very different from the current track. While ‘Bewaffa Tu’ has a much more modern style, the Altaf Raja song has a more filmy flair though both manage to echo sadness.

Production wise they are also incredibly different given the massive time difference between the two songs. ‘Pehle To Kabhi Kabhi Gham’ has a very classic 1990s feel while ‘Bewaffa Tu’, despite sounding much more polished sounds much less filmy. Ironically, this time the modern version of an old classic sounds more authentic in its depiction of heartbreak.

The audio is incredibly bleak and full of despair. Accompanied by beautiful acoustics with the samples of a shehnai and a piano, singer Jubin Nautiyal delivers a very heartfelt performance. His voice doesn’t just show grief but a sense of self-mockery, as if laughing at himself derisively for ever bringing himself to love and trust anyone and that the misery is simply mocking him.

‘Yaariyan 2’ is about navigating the complexities and dynamics of relationships and ‘Bewaffa Tu’ is a great take on what happens when the foundations of established relationships, built on trust and love are shattered.

Actor Pearl V Puri talking about the song from ‘Yaariyan 2’, said that he shares a deep connection with it, Detailing this, he said: “This song holds a special place in my heart. It’s not just a track; it’s a cascade of emotions. ‘Bewafa Tu’ showcases the bittersweet experience of falling in love, only to find it slipping away.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, ‘Yaariyan 2’ also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Aayush Maheshwari and will hit theatres on October 20, 2023.