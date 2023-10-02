Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani to make acting debut opposite Ram Charan? Details here

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, star kids often steal the limelight. Rasha Thadani, the daughter of famous Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, is no exception. This rising star has already become a sensation on social media. She is an active social media user, and often keeps posting pictures of herself.

An exciting piece of news has it that Rasha Thadani is all set to make her much anticipated acting debut. As per the latest buzz, Rasha is all set to share the screen with none other than South Indian Superstar Ram Charan.

The forthcoming film is no ordinary venture; it is a sports drama backed by a budget of whopping Rs 300 crore. While Rasha Thadani is yet to officially sign the contract, we await the official confirmation of her grand entry into the world of acting.

Both Raveena Tandon and Ram Charan have remained tight lipped about this exciting collaboration, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the official announcement.

In a recent interview, Raveena Tandon expressed her pride in her daughter’s aspirations. She emphasized that Rasha continues to prioritize education, despite her interest in acting. Raveena’s unwavering belief in her daughter’s potential suggests that Rasha is poised for a bright future, regardless of the path she chooses.