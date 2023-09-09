Ayan Mukerji gives big update of ‘Brahmastra 2’ release on One-Year Anniversary of Alia-Ranbir Starrer

Mumbai: It’s been one year since the release of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster film ‘Brahmastra,’ a movie that breathed new life into Bollywood’s box office after a challenging year. To mark this special milestone, director Ayan Mukerji has taken to social media to drop an enticing update about ‘Brahmastra 2.’

On the one-year anniversary of ‘Brahmastra,’ Ayan Mukerji shared an exciting update about the sequel’s development. He tantalized fans by unveiling glimpses of early concept artwork from the film and expressed, “BRAHMÄ€STRA – PART TWO: DEV Early Concept Art Work Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration.”

Ayan Mukerji also posted a video celebrating the first birthday of ‘Brahmastra,’ thanking the team for their creativity, hard work, and the valuable lessons learned in filmmaking and life. He added, “P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit!”

In April 2023, Ayan Mukerji made an official announcement regarding ‘Brahmastra 2 and 3.’ In his statement, he shared, “The Time has come – for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and feedback on Part One, I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three – which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One!”

Mukerji went on to reveal that both films will be made together to ensure they are released closer in time. He expressed the need for additional time to perfect the script of ‘Brahmastra Two and Three,’ but assured fans that a timeline had been established to achieve this ambitious goal.

Additionally, Mukerji hinted at a special opportunity that had come his way, a mysterious project he intends to direct, promising to reveal more details when the time is right.

‘Brahmastra’ featured Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in leading roles, with Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjun making memorable cameo appearances. Mouni Roy portrayed the film’s antagonist, while the ensemble cast included legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia.