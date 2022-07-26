Alia, Ranveer dance on ‘Channa Mereya’ on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ set

By IANS
alia ranveer dance on channa mereya
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has wrapped up shooting for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and to celebrate the moment, she and her co-star Ranveer Singh grooved on the song ‘Channa Mereya’.

Alia shared a glimpse from her last day of shoot as filmmaker Karan Johar played ‘Channa Mereya’, originally picturised on her husband Ranbir Kapoor, for her.

The soon-to-be mother wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Going to miss this team so so so so much…talkie wrap on Rocky Aur Rani Ki but we have one fabbbbb song to go! Love you all to bitssss!!! Until next yearrrrr.”

In the clip, Karan is heard saying ‘And it’s a wrap for you and what better song to say goodbye…’ and Alia does the ‘Channa Mereya’ hookstep as the song plays in the background.

She is seen standing with a spoon in her mouth and dancing. Ranveer is also seen grooving behind her in the background.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bollywood Bubble (@bollywoodbubble)


‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ marks Karan’s return to direction after 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

You might also like
Entertainment

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer gets 172 mn views in 24 hours

State

Prakruti-Babushaan controversy: Actress’ mother shares pics from family lunch

Nation

Ranveer Singh faces legal issue for posing nude in latest photoshoot

Entertainment

WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda talks about his sex life on Koffee With Karan 7

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.