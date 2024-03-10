Adult film star Sophia Leone found dead at her apartment

Adult film star Sophia Leone was found dead in her apartment at the age of 26. The confirmation of her demise was given by Mike Romero, her stepfather on the funding page, GoFundMe. As per her stepfather, Leone was found dead in her apartment on March 1. Meanwhile, a probe has been initiated to identify the cause of her death.

“On behalf of her Mother and Family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s Passing. The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock,” he said on the funding page.

Furthermore, he also asked her supporters to send money for her funeral expenses, as well as expenses related to an investigation into her death. As per reports, Romero has already raised almost $6,000, nearly half of his goal, as of Saturday afternoon on behalf of Veronica Lopez.

Adding to her demise, Romero further wrote, “Sophia was a beloved Daughter, Sister, granddaughter, Niece and Friend. She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile. Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.”

Earlier in February, Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter died by suicide. She died at her residence in Ohio.