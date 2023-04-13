20-year-old Aria from Kerala becomes second K-pop idol from India

The Korean entertainment industry is rapidly gaining popularity all over the world with its remarkable TV series, musical bands, fashion, etc. A large number of youth in India are also influenced by it as well. Last year, an 18-year-old girl from Odisha named Sriya Lenka created history by being the first Indian to be a K-pop idol. Now, following her footsteps, 20-year-old Aria has become the second Indian to make a mark in the K-pop industry.

Hailing from Kerala, Aria joined GBK Entertainment and became a trainee on their online training platform Universe with the name Ami. Her real name is Gauthami.

Around November 2022, she changed her stage name to Aria and was supposed to debut with GBK’s upcoming girl group MEP-C. However, in early 2023, Escrow Entertainment made an official announcement declaring Aria as the fifth and final member of group X:IN.

X:IN is a five-member multinational girl group under Escrow Entertainment consisting of the members Roa, Chi.u, E.sha, Nova, and Aria.

The group debuted on April 11, 2023, with their first digital single, Keeping the Fire.

“Hello everyone, this is Aria. We performed on Music Core for the first time!! Thank you to MBC Music Core and all the staff. Our CEO, producer, staff, hair, makeup, the stylists and teachers who take good care of us. Thank you everyone,” Aria wrote on a post on X:IN’s official Instagram page.