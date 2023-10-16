10 movies at just Rs 699: PVR INOX launches monthly subscription pass

Multiplex company PVR INOX Ltd. has introduced a new movie subscription pass priced at just Rs 699. This initiative aims to inspire more people to visit cinemas regularly and enjoy the big-screen experience.

Starting October 16, movie enthusiasts can purchase a monthly subscription pass that allows them to watch up to 10 movies in a month for an affordable price of Rs 699. However, it’s important to note that this offer is valid from Monday to Thursday and does not cover premium offerings like IMAX, Gold, LUXE, and Director’s Cut.

The subscription plan, named ‘PVR INOX Passport,’ can be obtained for a minimum subscription period of three months through the company’s official app or website.

PVR INOX Ltd. has been actively engaging with its customer base to better understand their movie-watching habits. According to the Co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd., Gautam Dutta, customers have expressed a strong desire for the cinema experience but find it costly to enjoy regularly.

Dutta stated, “There is a sentiment; the consumers are saying that we love the movie experience and we love to come out to a cinema. But we can’t get it all. We keep deciding which are the evenet films that are worth watching in a cinema and which can be watched on TV< iPad, or mobile.”

In response to these sentiments, the ‘PVR INOX Passport’ subscription has been launched. It aims to make regular cinema visits more affordable and convenient for moviegoers. Additionally, it is expected to provide better support for smaller films that often struggle to compete with larger blockbuster releases.

Gautam Dutta believes that this movie subscription plan is a positive step that will encourage more people to return to cinemas while also promoting a diverse range of films. The plan intends to cater to the needs and preferences of movie enthusiasts, helping both the audience and the film industry.