IET India Scholarship Awards 2022: Apply now to get scholarship prizes worth Rs 10,00,000

IET India Scholarship Awards is an initiative designed by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) that aims to recognize and nurture future engineering leaders of India. This is the 6th edition of the award that will be given to undergraduate engineering students to reward their creativity, innovation, leadership and excellence.

The students who are in 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th year of their engineering programme will compete for scholarship prizes worth Rs 10,00,000.

The IET is one of the world’s largest professional societies for engineers that work closely with industry, academia and government to engineer a better world. Eminent engineers like Shri Ratan Tata (Former Chairman, Tata Sons), N R Narayana Murthy (Chairman Emeritus, Infosys) and T V Ramachandran (President, Broadband India Forum and Ex-Resident Director, Vodafone) are Honorary Fellows of the IET.

Eligibility for IET India Scholarship Awards 2022

Open for students studying in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th year of a full-time regular undergraduate engineering programme (in any field) approved by AICTE/UGC.

The scholarship is also open for lateral entry students who join the B.Tech programme in the 2nd year.

Applicants must have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt.

Applicants must have scored at least 60% in aggregate or equivalent CGPA of at least 6.5 on a 10-point scale in the semesters cleared so far.

There is no age limit for the applicants.

Note: Application is open for all IET members and non-members and for all branches of engineering as recognised by the AICTE/UGC.

Benefits of IET India Scholarship Awards 2022:

The selected scholars will receive the scholarship as mentioned below –

For the Regional Round of Selection

There will be at least 4 regional rounds and the scholarship award will be as follows –

Regional round winner – Rs 1,20,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

Regional round runner-up – Rs 60,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

For National Finals

The winners of the regional round will compete for national finals and the scholarship award will be as follows –

Winner – Rs 3,00,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

1st runner-up – Rs 1,70,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

2nd runner-up – Rs 1,50,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

Note: If a student wins the scholarship both at the Regional and National levels, he/she will be awarded a Certificate for both the levels and the prize money for the national level only.

Documents needed for IET India Scholarship Awards 2022

No documents are required to be attached at the time of application.

How to apply for IET India Scholarship Awards 2022?