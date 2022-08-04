Odisha Reports 870 Covid Positives

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 870 Covid positive cases on Thursday including 157 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 509 are quarantine cases while the rest 361 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,325 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 140 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 220 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Balasore: 10

2. Bargarh: 36

3. Bhadrak: 8

4. Balangir: 45

5. Boudh: 6

6. Cuttack: 20

7. Deogarh: 8

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 5

12. Jajpur: 16

13. Jharsuguda: 23

14. Kalahandi: 63

15. Kandhamal: 8

16. Kendrapada: 6

17. Keonjhar: 5

18. Khurda: 140

19. Koraput: 6

20. Mayurbhanj: 59

21. Nawarangpur: 12

22. Nayagarh: 21

23. Nuapada: 12

24. Puri: 2

25. Rayagada: 14

26. Sambalpur: 72

27. Sonepur: 17

28. Sundargarh: 220

29. State Pool: 27