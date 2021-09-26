Odisha Covid recovery: Another 646 patients recover on September 26

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of Odisha on September 26 has informed that another 646 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the state last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 10,10,829 with the recovery of 646 patients.

The district-wise recovery cases today are as follows: