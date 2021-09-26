Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record 176 and 40 positive cases respectively

Bhubaneswar: As on September 26, 176 new covid-19 positive cases were detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). As many as 40 cases were detected in Cuttack city (CMC area) today.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 41 while 175 persons have recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 176 positive cases detected today, 47 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 129.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 12,179 while the total recovered cases are 1, 07,425. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1015. Active cases in the city are 3718.

Out of the total 40 positive cases registered in CMC on Sunday, 2 cases are from institutional quarantine, 17 cases from home quarantine and 21 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,725 while the recovered cases are 42,828. The active cases today are 806.