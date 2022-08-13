Bhubaneswar Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar reports 75 Covid positive cases on August 13

Bhubaneswar: 75 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 13, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,64,198. The recovered cases are 1,61,955. The total deceased cases are 1195. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1027. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 96.

Odisha reported 403 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday including 48 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 237 are quarantine cases while the rest 166 are local contacts. Currently, there are 3966 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 81 positive cases, the highest in Odisha.

