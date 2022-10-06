World Bank cuts India’s GDP growth outlook

Citing the deteriorating global scenario, the World Bank on Thursday downgraded India's GDP forecast for the current fiscal to 6.5 per cent.

By IANS 12 0
World Bank GDP
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Citing the deteriorating global scenario, the World Bank on Thursday downgraded India’s GDP forecast for the current fiscal to 6.5 per cent.

In June 2022, it had projected that Indian economy will grow at a rate of 7.5 per cent.

In April also, the World Bank had cut India’s GDP forecast from 8.7 per cent to 8 per cent.

At the same time though, it noted that India’s economic recovery is faster than the rest of the world.

The forecast has come just days before its annual meeting.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also cut the economic growth projection for 2022-23 from 7.2 per cent to 7 per cent, citing tightening of rates by US Federal Reserve and the prevailing geopolitical scenario.

You might also like
Business

Prices of petrol and diesel increase slightly in Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold rate in India remains constant for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Business

Google to establish its 1st Cloud region in Africa

Business

Crypto records $428 mn loses in Q3 globally, hacks top concern

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.