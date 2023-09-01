Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans that offer ample data to stream Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 is currently live and it will last up to September 17. If you are planning to watch the Asia Cup on your smartphone and have a VI connection, there are some plans that will be quite helpful for you. We have mentioned Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 601 plans below and these plans offer ample data to stream Asia cup matches.

Rs 399 plan

The Rs 399 plan offers truly unlimited calls with 2.5GB data/ day and has a validity of 28 days. The other benefits that are present in the plan are Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover, Vi movies and TV, Hotstar Subscription (3 month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile) etc. Users get 100 sms/day and 5gb extra with the plan too.

Rs 499 plan

The Rs 499 plan offers truly unlimited calls with 3GB data/ day and has a validity of 28 days. The other benefits that are present in the plan are Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover, Vi movies and TV, Hotstar Subscription (3 month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile)etc. Users get 100 sms/day and 5gb extra with the plan too.

Rs 601 plan

The Rs 601 plan offers truly unlimited calls with 3GB data/ day and has a validity of 28 days. The other benefits that are present in the plan are Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover, Vi movies and TV, Hotstar Subscription (1 year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile) etc. Users get 100 sms/day and 16gb extra with the plan too.