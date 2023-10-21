Vodafone Idea Prepaid data plans under Rs 100 that can be really handy

Vodafone Idea or VI offers some attractive prepaid data plans for its users who want additional data benefit apart from their regular data plan. These add-on data plans cost under Rs 100 and can be really handy if you ever run out of data.

We have mentioned some data plans under Rs 100 offered by Vodafone Idea or VI.

Rs 58 data plan

This plan offers 3GB data with a validity of 28 days. Users do not get any service validity in the offer. This means that they should have a base plan and then recharge for the offer.

Rs 75 data plan

This plan offers 6GB data with a validity of 7 days. Users do not get any service validity in the offer. This means that they should have a base plan and then recharge for the offer.

Rs 39 data plan

This plan offers 3GB data with a validity of 3 days. Users do not get any service validity in the offer. This means that they should have a base plan and then recharge for the offer.

Rs 29 data plan

This plan offers 2GB data with a validity of 2 days. Users do not get any service validity in the offer. This means that they should have a base plan and then recharge for the offer.