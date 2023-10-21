Vivo X90 Pro receives up to Rs 10,000 price cut in India; Here’s how much it costs now

Vivo India has announced a Rs 10,000 price cut on the camera-focused handset X90 Pro. The flagship phone will now be available at a cheaper price in the country. It was launched in the country in April with a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup. The Vivo X90 Pro features an AMOLED 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, 50-megapixel Sony IMX 989 1-inch sensor, and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

Check how much you will need to pay to buy the smartphone in India now.

Vivo X90 Pro price drop in India

The Vivo X90 Pro was initially introduced at a starting price of Rs 84,999 for the lone 12GB+256GB storage variant. The device is available in a single Legendary Black colour option. Now, with the Rs 10,000 price cut, the cost of the phone has dropped to Rs 74,999 on Vivo India website. The device is also listed with the same discounted price in both the Amazon and Flipkart platform as well.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications

The Vivo X90 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 3D curved display with a resolution of 1,260x 2,800 pixels, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with Vivo’s V2 chip. It packs up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and the Immortalis G715 GPU. It runs on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13.

The Vivo X90 Pro features a Zeiss-branded triple camera unit at the back, which houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 989 1-inch sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 758 sensor, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 663 sensor. The Vivo phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

There is up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage on the X90 Pro. It packs a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for bio-metric authentication. The device also supports dual Nano SIM and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

