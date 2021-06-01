Upcoming Jeep Commander 7-Seat SUV Teased, Could Come To India With A Different Name

American automobile manufacturer Jeep has released a teaser video for its upcoming 7-seater SUV for the Brazillian market. The company has christened the upcoming SUV as Jeep Commander. The 7-seater SUV is expected to launch in India in 2022 but with a different name.

The teaser video does not show many of the design details of the upcoming Jeep Commander but still we got to catch some of its features.

The forthcoming SUV, which will be based on Jeep Compass, was seen with sharp and sleek LED taillights. The LED elements and shapes of the tail lamps are inspired by the latest Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

The teaser video shows the silhouette of the side profile of the SUV which looks a large as it have to accommodate the third row of seats.

In the video, the company revealed a little glimpse of the front fascia, and it seems like the front grille would have an imposing design.

The exterior design of the SUV is expected to different from the Jeep Compass as the automaker previously confirmed that this upcoming 7-seater will be unique and significantly different from the Compass.

The upcoming Jeep Commander is expected to have a more premium interior than that of the Compass with a lot of upgraded features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital TFT instrument console, heated and ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and premium upholstery.

Jeep Commander is likely to come in 2.0L turbo-diesel and petrol motor options. The diesel engine will generate higher output than that of Compass.

The diesel motor could produce 200 PS of peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque, up from 170 PS and 350 Nm. The petrol motor could produces 268PS/400Nm.

The automaker is likely to offer the diesel engine with a 9-speed automatic where as the petrol engine could come with a 8-speed automatic transmission.

The upcoming Jeep Commander 7-seater SUV is said to rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner.