Kia is all set to officially unveil its new generation of Kia Sportage very soon. Even though the carmaker did not reveal any details about technical specifications, some images about the next generation of the SUV were teased.

According to the teased images the new generation of the SUV will feature a revised exterior as well as an interior. The teased images revealed that the SUV is based on Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design language. The LED DRL on the front of the SUV is shaped in a V shape. The mirrors of the SUV appear to be mounted on the door. The LED tail lights also get new graphics.

After the launch of the new brand and the Kia EV6, we will reveal another significant milestone for the brand. The all-new Sportage. Full design unveil on 8 June.#Kia #MovementThatInspires #KiaSportage pic.twitter.com/xJ2mAsCDwF — Kia Worldwide (@Kia_Worldwide) May 31, 2021

Moving on to the interior of the car, the dashboard is comprised of a single glass pane. There is a presence of physical buttons below the glass screen. The steering wheel of the car with a new logo could be seen in the teased images.

The company is expected to reveal total details about the SUV on June 8, and we are eagerly waiting for it.