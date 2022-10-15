Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle to launch in November 2022, Check details about it

Ultraviolette Automotive has finally revealed the launch date for its upcoming electric motorcycle F77 in India. The Ultraviolette F77 will be launched on November 24 in a phased manner in India. The initial launch will be in Bengaluru followed by other major cities of the country.

Ultraviolette F77 has received 70,000 pre-launch bookings from 190 countries and will be available in three variants- Airstrike, Shadow and Laser. On a full charge the motorcycle offers a range of 130 km to 150 km. The maximum capacity of the battery is 4.2 kWh. A 3kW portable charger can fast charge it in 1.5 hr while a 1kW standard vehicle-mounted charger can offer full charge is 5 hours. The battery modules meet military standards and can handle rugged environments. It is IP67-rated. In terms of acceleration, the electric bike can hit 100 kmph in just 7.5 seconds. From 0-60 kmph the bike takes 2.9 seconds. The top speed of the motorcycle is 147 kmph, claimed the company.

The bike gets three drive modes- Eco mode/ Sport mode/ Insane mode. In terms of brakes, the bike gets a Hydraulic disc brake with a dual-channel Antilock Brake System (ABS). While the front disc is 320mm, the rear disc is 230mm. The Dashboard is an Ultra High-Brightness Automotive TFT LCD unit and offers crucial information. Speaking about dimensions, the wheelbase of the EV is 1340 mm while the seat height is 800 mm. The kerb weight of the bike is 158kg.

Safety features on the motorcycle include, fall and crash sensor, emergency contact alert, side stand sensor, lockdown mode, rear and front flashers hazard light, led headlight with ultra-v position light and much more.

The accessories offered with the Ultraviolette F77 include Wheel caps, Panniers, Visor, Standard Charger, Home Charging Pod etc.

For those who are unknown, Ultraviolette Automotive is based in Bengaluru and the development of F77 has continued since last 5 years.