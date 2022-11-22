Twitter adds 1.6 mn daily active users in 1 week: Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform has added 1.6 million daily active users.

Business
By IANS 0
Elon Musk twitter
Image credit- IANS

San Francisco:  Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform has added 1.6 million daily active users in the last week.

He tweeted: “Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high.”

Popular YouTube content creator Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast commented on Musk’s post, “I wonder what YouTube’s daily actives is”.

Related News

After firing 50 per cent of workforce, Twitter now lays off…

Elon Musk puts Twitter at risk of ‘billions in…

Twitter’s global market share grows by 55% as Musk…

Musk will let Twitter users make digital payments, earn more

“Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators,” Musk replied.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post, a user commented, “and it’s revenue is at an all-time low”, while another asked, “any sense for how many are bots?”

Recently, Twitter CEO had said that the company would work on speeding up the upload time on the micro-blogging platform, in which videos will be given top priority.

Twitter account, “Tesla Owners Silicon Valley”, which is an official Tesla recognised club, on Monday tweeted in which it asked Musk “to make Twitter live video better”.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.