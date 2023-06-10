Sugar Pop Beauty ropes in Shehnaaz Gill as the new brand ambassador

Popular cosmetics brand Sugar Pop Beauty has recently announced Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill as it new brand ambassador.

Image Credit: Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill

Popular cosmetics brand Sugar Pop Beauty has recently announced Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill as it new brand ambassador. The partnership between the brand and Gill is expected to create opportunities for mass customer acquisition. Especially with the Gen Alpha and Gen Z audiences in India that are new to makeup.

Shehnaaz will be first seen in a short digital introductory campaign that reinforces the brand’s USP of easy-to-use, high-quality makeup products and announces her as the face of the brand.

The video then showcases the wide range of Sugar Pop products, with Shehnaaz demonstrating their application in simple, step-by-step instructions. The video seamlessly blends Shehnaaz’s personality with the brand’s persona, highlighting the must-have makeup products offered by Sugar Pop.

While expressing her enthusiasm for the partnership, Shehnaaz Gill stated, “The partnership feels like a perfect match, as if it were destined to be”. I wholeheartedly agree with Sugar Pop’s goal of making high-quality makeup products that are easy to use available to young Indian women all over the country. It adjusts impeccably to my own convictions.”

 

Sugar Pop Beauty is a fast-growing omnichannel brand that began in 2020 as a retail-first brand. In just 18 months, the brand has established a presence in more than 50,000 retail outlets, with equal focus on tier-I, II, and III cities. In less than three years, Sugar Pop has cultivated a customer base among Gen Alpha and Gen Z consumers with a portfolio of more than 30 ranges and more than 130 SKUs across lips, eyes, face, skin, and the brand’s hero range nails.

